Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $79.64 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

