Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.09 billion-$14.09 billion.
OTCMKTS OTSKY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.35. 45,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,759. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.
About Otsuka
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otsuka (OTSKY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.