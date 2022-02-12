Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $71.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

