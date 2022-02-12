Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$44.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$54.32 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$25.70 and a one year high of C$54.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$14.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

