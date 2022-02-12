PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.04.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.04 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $2,192,733.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

