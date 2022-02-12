Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 250,984 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$49.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

