Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $115.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.58. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

