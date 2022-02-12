Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05.

PRMRF opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $22.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

