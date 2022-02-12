Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 214 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 125.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,348,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $816,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,828 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,387,934. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB opened at $219.55 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.15 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.95 and its 200-day moving average is $335.74. The firm has a market cap of $610.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

