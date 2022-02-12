Parcion Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

D stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

