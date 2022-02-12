Parcion Private Wealth LLC Invests $430,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $55.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $64.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87.

