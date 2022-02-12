Parkgene Price Reaches $25.59 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00038031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006940 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.