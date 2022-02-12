Patrick Elliott Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) Stock

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($28,368.79).

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Argonaut Resources

Argonaut Resources NL operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada, Zambia, and Australia. It primarily explores for iron oxide, copper, gold, cobalt, and zinc. The company was incorporated in 1985 is based in Adelaide, Australia.

