Patrick Elliott Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) Stock

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($28,368.79).
The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
About Argonaut Resources
