Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PTEN opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,533,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 136,155 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

