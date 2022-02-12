Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $349.56 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.68 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.94.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

