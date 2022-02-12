PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.78. 33,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,389,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.53) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

