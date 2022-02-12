Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.78 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $2.78, RTT News reports. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BTU traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. 12,592,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,375 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,390 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.