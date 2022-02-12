Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.78 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $2.78, RTT News reports. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:BTU traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. 12,592,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.35. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.
In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTU shares. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Peabody Energy
Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.