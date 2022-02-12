Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Shares Up 0.7%

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.78. 139,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 144,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

