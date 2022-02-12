PEAK6 Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Edify Acquisition worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,828,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 423,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Edify Acquisition by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 172,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

