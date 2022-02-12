PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,202,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,974,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,927,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 in the last quarter.

FIGS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

