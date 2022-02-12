PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITF. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,595,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter worth $2,093,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bitfarms by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 563,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 169,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:BITF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bitfarms Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $761.45 million and a PE ratio of -390.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

