Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 186 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 41.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $91.54 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $77.86 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.