Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,874 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,420,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,860,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

