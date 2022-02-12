Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,597. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $113.18 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

