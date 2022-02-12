Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $94.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

