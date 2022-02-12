Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 3,496 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 375,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,018,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,030,000 after purchasing an additional 209,732 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

