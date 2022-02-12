Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes $268,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

