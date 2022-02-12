Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes $409,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $218.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.97. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -0.50.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
