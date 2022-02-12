Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes $409,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.50.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $218.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.97. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

