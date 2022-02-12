Peconic Partners LLC Has $74.13 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 582,618 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up about 6.6% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $74,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

NYSE MTZ opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

