Peconic Partners LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Intellia Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.2% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

