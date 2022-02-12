Peconic Partners LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. Intellia Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.2% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NTLA stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.04.
About Intellia Therapeutics
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
