Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 267.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 978,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. The stock had a trading volume of 525,175 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.99. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

