Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,010,354 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.74. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

