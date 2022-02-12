Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $9.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $442.35. 9,436,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,172,532. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.