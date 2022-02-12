Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,462 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.00. 6,431,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,875. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

