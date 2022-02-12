PegNet Reaches Market Capitalization of $178,502.91 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market cap of $178,502.91 and $1,408.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PegNet has traded up 163.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.12 or 0.06855170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,302.33 or 0.99785914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00049576 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006141 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

