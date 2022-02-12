Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after purchasing an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,108,000 after buying an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,135,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,960,000 after buying an additional 177,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.33 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

