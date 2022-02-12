Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,377 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,457,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Shares of CROX opened at $98.20 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.82.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

