Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $620,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

