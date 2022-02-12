Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

