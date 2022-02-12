Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $96.35 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

