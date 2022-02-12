Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,457 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,447 shares of company stock worth $82,953,080 in the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $194.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.20 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

