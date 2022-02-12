Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at $104,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $79.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

