Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 68,430 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,430 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Agora worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agora in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agora by 33.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on API. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of API opened at $10.82 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

