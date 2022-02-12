Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 68,430 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,430 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Agora worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agora in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agora by 397.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Agora by 33.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on API. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of API opened at $10.82 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $114.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.