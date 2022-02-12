pEOS (PEOS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $53.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.55 or 0.06904956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,284.08 or 0.99731818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006239 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

