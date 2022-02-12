Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.
PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.
Shares of PFGC stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after buying an additional 1,022,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
