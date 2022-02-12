Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,624 shares of company stock worth $737,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after buying an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after buying an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after buying an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,159,000 after buying an additional 1,022,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.