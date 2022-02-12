Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

