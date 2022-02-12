Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Head to Head Comparison

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pernod Ricard and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 1 4 5 0 2.40 Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus target price of $238.00, indicating a potential upside of 405.09%. Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 14.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Pernod Ricard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pernod Ricard is more favorable than Vintage Wine Estates.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Vintage Wine Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 2.24 $9.87 million N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats Vintage Wine Estates on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.