Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.03

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.03 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 4.59 ($0.06), with a volume of 9,028,673 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £38.87 million and a PE ratio of -21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.05.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

