Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 billion-$102 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.35-$6.55 EPS.

PFE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.78. 34,963,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,715,461. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.74.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

