Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.35-$6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-$102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.350-$6.550 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.74.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,963,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,715,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

